Mac DeMarco Did Not Crank Up The BPMs On Colbert, And That’s OK

Mac DeMarco is out there making all the promo stops in support of his new album Guitar, and he couldn't be happier about it. In a recent New Yorker profile headlined "Is Mac DeMarco The Last Indie Rock Star?" he explained that he cannot relate with musicians who complain about going on tour:

I will never call this a job. I get paid. But a job is fixing an engine, mowing a lawn. Writing songs? Going on vacation for free? Sometimes younger bands are, like, "Touring is so hard." Maybe these people have been going on vacation their whole life? For me, I’m kinda, like, "I’m in Chinaaaaa!" It’s a paid rock-and-roll adventure! What is wrong with you? I get it. Not for everybody. But I love it. I didn’t get to go to these places, and now I've been to fuckin’ China! I wiped my ass with used toilet paper in the Forbidden City. Gave me giardia. It was horrible. Nobody told me that you need to take your own toilet paper. There were a lot of toilets with no amenities. That is amazing! Because I wrote some little songs? What a gift!

He's also been to Los Angeles, where, on Aug. 31 at the Greek Theatre, he told a terrible joke:

And once again had Nathan Fielder onstage pretending to play guitar:

Nathan Fielder “jamming” on stage with Mac DeMarco night 3 at the Greek Theatre 8/31/25. @nathanfielder @Greek_Theatre @Mlsdemarco pic.twitter.com/iLdpTButGr — Beaker (@Beakerlives) September 1, 2025

Another quote from DeMarco's New Yorker profile:

If I'm idle, I feel like I should be working on music. But I have a complicated relationship with music, too, because I just want to have this pure experience with it, as opposed to thinking, Well, maybe I should put the b.p.m. up on this one, because they’ll want us to play it on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

That's relevant because he performed on TV last night — not on The Tonight Show but on Stephen Colbert's Late Show — and indeed did perform a slow one. Watch DeMarco and his band's rendition of "Shining" below.