Madison Cunningham – “Wake” (Feat. Fleet Foxes)

Madison Cunningham is making the rounds. Last year the folk-rock singer-songwriter teamed with Andrew Bird on Cunningham Bird, an album-length remake of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks' Buckingham Nicks (which, incidentally, is finally being reissued next week). She's on Margaret Glaspy's new covers EP out today, duetting on the Magnetic Fields' "The Book Of Love." And she's just released a new single with Fleet Foxes from her own forthcoming album.

That album, Ace, will be out four weeks from now, and Cunningham recently shared its lead single "My Full Name." Today she adds "Wake." It's a gorgeously pensive minimal ballad centered on her voice harmonized with Robin Pecknold's, which eventually blooms into the kind of elaborate folk-rock suite typical of late Fleet Foxes. Per Cunningham, "I feel quite lucky to have been able to experience his genius up close."

Pecknold offered his own statement on the collab:

Working with Madison on this was a humbling and enlightening experience! We did maybe ten takes where she played and sang perfectly every time and I struggled to keep up. She’s a force and an inspiration, thank you so much Madison for pushing things forward so masterfully.

Hear "Wake" and the previously released "My Full Name" below.

Ace is out 10/10 via Verve. Pre-order it here.