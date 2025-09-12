Taylor Swift Deposition Not Happening Despite Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Claim

UPDATE: On Friday a judge ruled that Justin Baldoni waited too long and Taylor Swift will not have to sit for a deposition.

Right now, Taylor Swift has other things going on, and she would presumably prefer to be excluded from the narrative of the ongoing Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni legal battle. Swift's friend Lively has been locked in a legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni for some time, and a Swift spokesperson did not seem thrilled about it when Swift was subpoenaed back in May. A few weeks later, that subpoena was reportedly dropped. Honestly, I didn't even know that the lawsuits were still happening, but it apparently is, and now Swift has reportedly been hit with another subpoena.

According to Page Six, legal documents show that Justin Baldoni's lawyers have petitioned the court to extend the case's schedule to allow for Taylor Swift to give evidence. Baldoni's lawyer says, "Wayfarer Parties requested an agreement solely to take the deposition of Taylor Swift during the week of October 20-25 due to Ms. Swift’s preexisting professional obligations." Those obligations include the release of Swift's new album The Life Of A Showgirl, out October 3.

Baldoni's lawyer claims that Swift "has agreed to appear for deposition," but Swift's lawyer claims that this isn't the case, according to Rolling Stone. She may, however, be "forced" to testify. In a letter to the court, Swift's lawyer says, "My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised -- after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago -- that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes. We take no role in those disputes."

In a separate letter, Lively's lawyer chastises Baldoni and his legal team for not respecting "Swift's privacy and schedule." Lively's lawyer writes, "The Wayfarer defendants have repeatedly sought to bring Ms. Swift into this litigation to fuel their relentless media strategy. In this latest effort, the Wayfarer defendants assert -- though, notably, without evidence -- that Ms. Swift has supposedly ‘agreed’ to sit for a deposition sometime between October 20-25, some three weeks after the close of fact discovery in this matter."