Frog – “SAX-A-MA-PHONE VAR. XII”

Frog are proving to be a prolific force. Next week, the scrappy New York indie band is following up this year's 1000 Variations On The Same Song with The Count, their second album of 2025. It's a concept record centered on the titular character, a mysterious figure who allegedly began popping up around NYC just last month.

Thus far Frog have previewed the project with two singles, the Yo La Tengo-meets-Whitney keyboard-droning falsetto bomb "BITTEN BY MY LOVE VAR. XI" and the Neutral Milk Hotel-meets-Pinegrove nervous folk-pop chune "SPANISH ARMADA VAR. XV." Today they add one more, the piano-led "SAX-A-MA-PHONE VAR. XII," which begins with the evocative lyric "You’re my sax-a-ma-phone babe/ I blow ‘till you moan babe." Listen below.

<a href="https://heyitsfrog.bandcamp.com/album/the-count">THE COUNT by Frog</a>

The Count is out 9/19.