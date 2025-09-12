Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Frog – “SAX-A-MA-PHONE VAR. XII”

3:03 PM EDT on September 12, 2025

Frog are proving to be a prolific force. Next week, the scrappy New York indie band is following up this year's 1000 Variations On The Same Song with The Count, their second album of 2025. It's a concept record centered on the titular character, a mysterious figure who allegedly began popping up around NYC just last month.

Thus far Frog have previewed the project with two singles, the Yo La Tengo-meets-Whitney keyboard-droning falsetto bomb "BITTEN BY MY LOVE VAR. XI" and the Neutral Milk Hotel-meets-Pinegrove nervous folk-pop chune "SPANISH ARMADA VAR. XV." Today they add one more, the piano-led "SAX-A-MA-PHONE VAR. XII," which begins with the evocative lyric "You’re my sax-a-ma-phone babe/ I blow ‘till you moan babe." Listen below.

The Count is out 9/19.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Release The Death Of Bunny Munro Soundtrack

December 19, 2025
New Music

Pinkshift – “Snow”

December 19, 2025
New Music

Worm – “Blackheart”

December 18, 2025
New Music

Jam City – “star 2” & “angels”

December 18, 2025
New Music

Counting Crows Celebrated With HBO Doc, Maria Taylor & Dashboard Confessional’s “Colorblind” Cover

December 18, 2025
New Music

Black Country, New Road – “The Ballad Of El Goodo” (Big Star Cover)

December 17, 2025