Radioactivity Announce New Album Time Won’t Bring Me Down: Hear The Title Track

It's been a long time since we've heard anything from Texan garage-punk greats Radioactivity, but time won't bring them down. The Marked Men frontman Jeff Burke started Radioactivity with his bandmate Mark Ryan in 2013, and members of the band have played in like minded groups like the Mind Spiders, Bad Sports, and High Tension Wires. Radioactivity have been dormant since they released their second LP Silent Kill in 2015. Now, after a decade, they're back with a new LP.

On Halloween, Radioactivity will release their new LP Time Won't Bring Me Down. They've just shared the album-opening title track, and it sounds like they don't have a spot of rust on them. "Time Won't Bring Me Down" is a sharp, hooky guitar-attack with a bittersweet feeling floating underneath it. It's still fast and fun and straightforward, and if you're into old-school DIY punks like Dark Thoughts, I can't recommend it highly enough. Check it out below.

<a href="https://dirtnaprecords.bandcamp.com/album/radioactivity-time-wont-bring-me-down">Radioactivity - Time Won't Bring Me Down by Dirtnap Records</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Time Won't Bring Me Down"

02 "Watch Me Bleed"

03 "This One Time"

04 "Why"

05 "Ignorance Is Bliss"

06 "I Thought"

07 "One Day"

08 "Sleep"

09 "Analog Ways"

10 "Shell"

11 "Pain"

Time Won't Bring Me Down is out 10/31 on Dirtnap.