Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Live Return Tonight In San Luis Obispo

Last night, Foo Fighters announced their surprise live return, which is happening tonight at San Luis Obispo's Fremont Theater. It's the band's first concert in over a year, and it's their first with drummer Ilan Rubin replacing the fired Josh Freese and first since frontman Dave Grohl announced he had fathered a child outside of his marriage, which halted the band's touring plans.

Grohl has been making surprise live appearances all year, including at FireAid and SNL50: The Homecoming Concert with his former Nirvana bandmates, at Coachella with Gustavo Dudamel, and at shows by Kim Deal in London and Chevy Metal in Agoura Hills. He also covered LCD Soundsystem at a benefit for Oakwood School in the spring. Foos, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary, released two songs this year too: a cover of Minor Threat's "I Don’t Wanna Hear It" and the original "Today's Song." They'd been teasing rehearsal photos on social media this week, but this pop-up show is a surprise; their live return was expected to be at Carnaval Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct. 2 (Interestingly they'll have special permission to swear and drink onstage in the country).

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale 8am PT in person only at the box office, and fans can line up an hour prior. The capacity of the venue is only 900. See the instructions for getting in below per the venue's website.