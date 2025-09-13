Skip to Content
ESG Cancel Show At Oakland’s Crybaby Over “Unsafe” Environment “Marked By Toxic Masculinity”

10:41 AM EDT on September 13, 2025

Yesterday, ESG were slated to play a show at Oakland's Crybaby. The South Bronx band (whose "UFO" is one of the most sampled songs in history) canceled last-minute, sharing a statement on social media saying the "environment was marked by toxic masculinity, which fostered hostility and disrespect."

The show was presented by folkYEAH!, who have not yet commented nor has the venue. Opener Naked Roommate dropped off in solidarity, writing on their Instagram Story, "We're devastated and outraged that they were treated unjustly! Respect and safety are not negotiable!" Here's what ESG wrote in their statement about the situation:

We were there.

ESG is unable to perform at Crybaby due to circumstances that compromised both our safety and integrity as artists. The environment was marked by toxic masculinity, which fostered hostility and disrespect that no performer should be subjected to. In addition, unlawful actions were taking place, creating conditions that were not only unsafe, but also unacceptable.

As we are deeply committed to our craft and to providing an experience rooted in respect and authenticity, we could not in good conscience continue under those circumstances. Our decision was made to protect our well-being, honor our values, and stand against behavior that should have no place in professional or creative spaces.

Just so you know… we were there.

