ESG Cancel Show At Oakland’s Crybaby Over “Unsafe” Environment “Marked By Toxic Masculinity”

Yesterday, ESG were slated to play a show at Oakland's Crybaby. The South Bronx band (whose "UFO" is one of the most sampled songs in history) canceled last-minute, sharing a statement on social media saying the "environment was marked by toxic masculinity, which fostered hostility and disrespect."

The show was presented by folkYEAH!, who have not yet commented nor has the venue. Opener Naked Roommate dropped off in solidarity, writing on their Instagram Story, "We're devastated and outraged that they were treated unjustly! Respect and safety are not negotiable!" Here's what ESG wrote in their statement about the situation: