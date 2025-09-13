Clipse Played Vatican City On Disney+

The Grace For The World concert was held tonight in Vatican City. The free event had performances from Pharrell, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, John Legend, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Voices Of Fire, and Clipse. It was the first concert ever held in St. Peter’s Square.

Malice and Pusha T performed "The Birds Don't Sing" from their recent reunion album Let God Sort Em Out with John Legend and Voices Of Fire. The event streamed on Disney’s channels Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live. About the show, Pharrell said, "This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in. It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity." Yesterday, he and Voices Of Fire shared a new album called OPHANIM.

For Clipse, this is a good chance for them to get rid of the demonic energy of the Labubu they encountered in July. Watch footage of their performance below.

CLIPSE

JOHN LEGEND THE BIRDS DON'T SING LIVE FROM THE VATICAN pic.twitter.com/hNCQ479JJr — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) September 13, 2025



Here's Andrea Bocelli and Teddy Swims:

Here's Jelly Roll and Pope.



https://www.instagram.com/p/DOWmRyOD_xw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading