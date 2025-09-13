Skip to Content
News

Clipse Played Vatican City On Disney+

5:18 PM EDT on September 13, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: (L-R) Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Grace For The World concert was held tonight in Vatican City. The free event had performances from Pharrell, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, John Legend, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Voices Of Fire, and Clipse. It was the first concert ever held in St. Peter’s Square.

Malice and Pusha T performed "The Birds Don't Sing" from their recent reunion album Let God Sort Em Out with John Legend and Voices Of Fire. The event streamed on Disney’s channels Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live. About the show, Pharrell said, "This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in. It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity." Yesterday, he and Voices Of Fire shared a new album called OPHANIM.

For Clipse, this is a good chance for them to get rid of the demonic energy of the Labubu they encountered in July. Watch footage of their performance below.

CLIPSE
JOHN LEGEND

THE BIRDS DON'T SING

LIVE FROM THE VATICAN pic.twitter.com/hNCQ479JJr

— OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) September 13, 2025


https://www.instagram.com/p/DOh09mIjESj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loadingHere's Andrea Bocelli and Teddy Swims:

Here's Jelly Roll and Pope.


https://www.instagram.com/p/DOWmRyOD_xw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

