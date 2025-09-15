Patrick Stump Joins Weekend Nachos On Stage In Seattle & Motion City Soundtrack On New Single

Before the members of Fall Out Boy became mainstream pop-punk royalty, they were cutting their teeth in the same Chicago hardcore scene that birthed countless other bands, such as the powerviolence crew Weekend Nachos. Weekend Nachos obviously never made it quite as big as Patrick Stump and company did, but they had a loyal enough following that their late-2023 comeback has extended all the way through 2025. Weekend Nachos played Seattle’s Vera Project last Friday, and lo and behold, Stump made a surprise appearance to do the cleaner vocals on Weekend Nachos' 2011 song "Jock Powerviolence."

In more 2000s nostalgia news, Fall Out Boy's fellow Midwesterners Motion City Soundtrack will release their new album The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World this Friday, their first album since reuniting in 2019. And, would you look at that, Stump features on today's new single "Particle Physics." Revisit our retrospective of Fall Out Boy's From Under The Cork Tree at 20 here, and then see what Stump has been up to lately below.