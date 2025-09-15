Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Patrick Stump Joins Weekend Nachos On Stage In Seattle & Motion City Soundtrack On New Single

1:35 PM EDT on September 15, 2025

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

|Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Before the members of Fall Out Boy became mainstream pop-punk royalty, they were cutting their teeth in the same Chicago hardcore scene that birthed countless other bands, such as the powerviolence crew Weekend Nachos. Weekend Nachos obviously never made it quite as big as Patrick Stump and company did, but they had a loyal enough following that their late-2023 comeback has extended all the way through 2025. Weekend Nachos played Seattle’s Vera Project last Friday, and lo and behold, Stump made a surprise appearance to do the cleaner vocals on Weekend Nachos' 2011 song "Jock Powerviolence."

In more 2000s nostalgia news, Fall Out Boy's fellow Midwesterners Motion City Soundtrack will release their new album The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World this Friday, their first album since reuniting in 2019. And, would you look at that, Stump features on today's new single "Particle Physics." Revisit our retrospective of Fall Out Boy's From Under The Cork Tree at 20 here, and then see what Stump has been up to lately below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Defends Split With Steven Drozd

December 21, 2025
News

Lucinda Williams Joined Yo La Tengo For Last Night’s Hanukkah Show

December 21, 2025
News

Latest Ice Spice Backlash Is Over Her SpongeBob Movie Premiere Outfit

December 21, 2025
News

Father John Misty Debuts New Songs And Many Covers At Annual Big Sur Park School Benefit

December 21, 2025
News

SNL’s Christmas Episode Imagined Cameron Winter Duetting With Benson Boone

December 21, 2025
News

Joe Walsh Joins The War On Drugs At A Drugcember To Remember 2025

December 20, 2025