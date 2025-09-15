Miguel – “El Pleito”

Next month, R&B great Miguel will finally release Caos, his first new album in eight years. Miguel's return is both sudden and welcome, and he seems to be making up for lost time by dropping new music relatively quickly. He only announced Caos a couple of weeks ago, and he followed that announcement by dropping the single "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)." Now, he's got another song.

Miguel's new track is called "El Pleito" -- Spanish, Google tells me, for "The Lawsuit." It's a short, soft song with spacey production from Ely Rise and DJ Dahi. Miguel sings in both Spanish and English, and he sounds as smooth and tender as ever. This one doesn't hit with the subliminal force of some of the man's classics, but I can imagine it sounding really cool in the context of an album. Listen below.

Caos is out 10/23 on ByStorm/RCA.