Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Miguel – “El Pleito”

10:58 AM EDT on September 15, 2025

Next month, R&B great Miguel will finally release Caos, his first new album in eight years. Miguel's return is both sudden and welcome, and he seems to be making up for lost time by dropping new music relatively quickly. He only announced Caos a couple of weeks ago, and he followed that announcement by dropping the single "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)." Now, he's got another song.

Miguel's new track is called "El Pleito" -- Spanish, Google tells me, for "The Lawsuit." It's a short, soft song with spacey production from Ely Rise and DJ Dahi. Miguel sings in both Spanish and English, and he sounds as smooth and tender as ever. This one doesn't hit with the subliminal force of some of the man's classics, but I can imagine it sounding really cool in the context of an album. Listen below.

Caos is out 10/23 on ByStorm/RCA.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025
New Music

Bernice – “Poisson Noël”

December 20, 2025
New Music

John Keek Shares New Single “somuchlove” With Mk.gee & Andrew Aged

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “dreaming in Raincoats 2” (Feat. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston)

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Release The Death Of Bunny Munro Soundtrack

December 19, 2025
New Music

Pinkshift – “Snow”

December 19, 2025