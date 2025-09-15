Watch Texas Is The Reason Cover Sugar With Ted Leo At Their First Show In Nine Years

New York post-hardcore greats Texas Is The Reason started in 1994 and ended in 1997. In their brief run, they helped set the stage for emo to become the kind of word that everyone knows. They've gotten together for reunions a few times over the years, and they're just now heading out on their first tour in a very long time. It'll include stops at festivals like Best Friends Forever and Furnace Fest, as well as a bunch of headlining dates with opener Ted Leo, whose old band Chisel must've shared some bills with them back in the day. Over the weekend, Texas Is The Reason played their first shows since 2016.

On Saturday and Sunday, Texas Is The Reason played two shows at Crossroads in Garwood, New Jersey. In the middle of both sets, Ted Leo came out to join them. (Has anyone called him "Tex Leo" yet? Because I just typed that by mistake, and I liked the way that it looked.) With Leo's assistance, they covered "Changes," the great 1992 song from Bob Mould's post-Hűsker Dű band Sugar. Check out some fan footage below.