Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Cash Cobain, & More Are On Cardi B’s Am I The Drama?

Cardi B's second album is coming out this week. Did you know that? Do you even care? In terms of both measurable stats (like chart placements for her singles) and intangible vibes (like the deep cloud of apathy hanging over her entire rollout), it seems like Cardi missed her window when it came to following up her world-conquering, Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy. She did score some massive hits in the album's aftermath, enough that we published a column about her "post-album era" three years ago speculating that maybe she didn't need to ever release another LP. But she's finally doing it, and some very famous people are on there.

The album, in case you're unaware, is called Am I The Drama?, and today Cardi has revealed its featured guests. Living legend Janet Jackson is on the list, as is mega-star multi-hyphenate Selena Gomez. Past collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo are there — but the Megan feature might just be "WAP," tacked on the end as a bonus track — as are R&B mainstays Kehlani, Summer Walker, and Tyla. And at the top of the alphabetical rundown? Cash Cobain, the king of sexy drill himself.

I am holding out hope that one or more of these tracks might catch fire, and we might get to collectively enjoy another Cardi B zeitgeist. Best of luck to her.

Am I The Drama? is out 9/19 on Atlantic.