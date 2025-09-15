Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Cash Cobain, & More Are On Cardi B’s Am I The Drama?

5:14 PM EDT on September 15, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B attends the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

|Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Cardi B's second album is coming out this week. Did you know that? Do you even care? In terms of both measurable stats (like chart placements for her singles) and intangible vibes (like the deep cloud of apathy hanging over her entire rollout), it seems like Cardi missed her window when it came to following up her world-conquering, Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy. She did score some massive hits in the album's aftermath, enough that we published a column about her "post-album era" three years ago speculating that maybe she didn't need to ever release another LP. But she's finally doing it, and some very famous people are on there.

The album, in case you're unaware, is called Am I The Drama?, and today Cardi has revealed its featured guests. Living legend Janet Jackson is on the list, as is mega-star multi-hyphenate Selena Gomez. Past collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo are there — but the Megan feature might just be "WAP," tacked on the end as a bonus track — as are R&B mainstays Kehlani, Summer Walker, and Tyla. And at the top of the alphabetical rundown? Cash Cobain, the king of sexy drill himself.

I am holding out hope that one or more of these tracks might catch fire, and we might get to collectively enjoy another Cardi B zeitgeist. Best of luck to her.

Am I The Drama? is out 9/19 on Atlantic.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Asake Issues Statement On Crowd Crush Death At His Nairobi Stadium Show

December 22, 2025
News

Legendary Unreleased D’Angelo Song “Bitch” Unearthed

December 22, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Explains Willie Nelson

December 22, 2025
News

Bad Bunny Brings Out J Balvin At Mexico City Tour Finale, Marking End Of Feud

December 22, 2025
News

Refused Play Farewell Show In Their Swedish Hometown

December 22, 2025
News

Nicki Minaj’s MAGA Turn Culminates In Appearance With Erika Kirk At Turning Point Festival

December 21, 2025