Katie Alice Greer – “Talk To Leslie”

9:05 PM EDT on September 15, 2025

It's been a couple of years since we've heard from Katie Alice Greer. Her last release was 2023's More Barbarism EP, made up of outtakes from her debut solo album Barbarism. Today the former Priests singer is back with a new song called "Talk To Leslie."

The track is an airy dream-pop flourish with surreal synths and an engaging storyline: "Leslie, I used you/ To fill in a form/ I said that you were my mother/ And I was your first born." It was produced by Meg Searl. It comes with a music video starring Jessica Sele and Paul Dochney (aka dril) and directed by Jolie M-A. Watch below.

