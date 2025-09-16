Watch Addison Rae Get Murdered In Monster: The Ed Gein Story Trailer

Years before she made Addison, Addison Rae got her start on the screen -- the phone screen, to be fair, but it wasn't long before she transitioned to feature-length film acting with 2021's He's All That and 2023's Thanksgiving. Next month, we'll see Rae in her first post-Addison acting project, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. It's the upcoming third installment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true crime anthology series, following 2022's The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and 2024's The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story.

Gein was a murderer and body snatcher whose crimes inspired horror classics like Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. He was confirmed to have killed two people, but was suspected of killing more: One of those suspected murder victims was Evelyn Hartley, a teen girl whose mysterious disappearance in 1953 led to a massive, inconclusive investigation. Gein denied involvement in Hartley's disappearance, and no traces of her remains were found at Gein's property. Still, Rae will play Hartley in the series, which sure makes it look like Gein did something!

Monster: The Ed Gein Story stars Charlie Hunnam as Gein and Laurie Metcalf as his mother. Below, see the trailer, which is set to Pet Shop Boys' "It's A Sin."