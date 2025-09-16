Jason Narducy Announces First Book, Third R.E.M. Covers Tour With Michael Shannon

For the past couple winters, the beloved character actor Michael Shannon and the journeyman indie rocker Jason Narducy have instituted a fun tradition: They form a band and head out on tour covering R.E.M. songs. The group has done tours playing straight through Murmur and Fables Of The Reconstruction, sometimes with participation from actual R.E.M. members. (All four of them even reunited to perform together with Shannon and Narducy at times.)

We learned in March that Shannon and Narducy would be taking Lifes Rich Pageant on the road next, and now we have the dates for that tour. Starting in February and extending into March, the R.E.M. cover band will work their way from the Western half of the United States to the East, finishing up back in Shannon and Narducy's Midwestern home base.

In addition to the tour, Narducy has announced his first book, Mostly The Van. It's out Dec. 9 with the promise of detailing "odd, uncomfortable, and even moving things that have happened to him as a musician, including getting lost in a Nazi bunker with Bob Mould in Hamburg, forgetting lyrics during a live Blue Note jazz album recording, playing guitars with a 70 year old stranger who hadn’t played music with another human in 48 years, or getting a four word review from Kim Gordon about his first Superchunk show in NYC, Mostly The Van finds Narducy shedding light on the peculiarities of his supposed glamorous job." You can pre-order that here and check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/11 - Denver, CO @ Summit

02/13 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

02/14 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/16 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe

02/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

02/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether

02/21 - Austin, TX @ Emos

02/24 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

02/26 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

02/27 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

02/28 - Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

03/02 - Richmond, VA @ National

03/03 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/06 - Boston, MA @ Royale

03/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

03/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

03/12 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

03/16 - Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird