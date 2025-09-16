Skip to Content
Sleaford Mods Share “Megaton,” Jason Williamson Stars In Trailer For Geoff Barrow’s Rave Thriller Game

3:20 PM EDT on September 16, 2025

Nick Waplington

We last heard from the shouty UK duo Sleaford Mods when they teamed up with Hot Chip for the collaborative benefit single "Nom Nom Nom" b/w "Cat Burglar" last year. Today, Sleaford Mods have a new single, and like that Hot Chip collab, it's a benefit for War Child, the organization that helps children affected by war. Also, Jason Williamson, the more vocal Sleaford Mod, is the star of Game, the upcoming movie from Portishead member Geoff Barrow. Today, we get our first look at that.

Let's deal with the song first. Sleaford Mods' new track "Megaton" finds Jason Williamson barking free-associative slogans -- "Megaton! No war, no death!" -- over a twitchy electro beat. In the song's Nick Waplington-directed video, Sleaford Mods set themselves up at Speaker's Corner in London's Hyde Park, a traditional place for people who have things to get off their chests. Watch it below.

Earlier this year, Geoff Barrow announced that Jason Williamson would star in his film Game, a survival thriller that's set against the backdrop of '90s rave culture. Barrow has moved into the film-score world in recent years, doing soundtracks for Alex Garland pictures like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Civil War. Barrow co-wrote and produced Game, and his longtime collaborator John Minton directed it. The Game trailer doesn't reveal much about the story, but it definitely sells the movie as a claustrophobic, disorienting experience. Check it out below.

"Megaton" is out now on Rough Trade. Game will premiere 10/16 at the Mayhem Film Festival, and its theatrical run in the UK and Ireland kicks off 11/21.

