Avril Lavigne Announces Debut Wine

Avril Lavigne is getting into the wine business. The pop and rock veteran has announced Complicated, a limited-edition small batch Pinot Noir created in collaboration with Banshee Wines, named for her 2002 debut hit. It's billed as a "light, velvety Pinot Noir layered with bright notes of cherry and raspberry, crafted to embody the confidence, complexity, and creativity that define both Avril and Banshee." Complicated can be purchased for $30 per bottle.

Lavigne shared this statement that feels so straight from the heart:

Over the last two years on my Greatest Hits Tour, I was rocking out with the Banshee bar set up backstage every night, ready for the afterparty, so teaming up on our own wine just felt right. I hope that everyone can crack open a bottle with their best friends, blast the music that started it all for me, and enjoy the moment. Life can be complicated, but a good glass of wine doesn’t have to be.

You can also supposedly buy Lavigne's wine in of 50 limited edition "Sip and Spin" kits that package a bottle of Complicated with a record player and Lavigne's debut album Let Go on vinyl, though I'm not seeing a price for that or a link for that option.