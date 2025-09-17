Jordan Patterson – “Hey Mama”

Last month Jordan Patterson announced her debut album The Hermit. So far we've heard “Jim,” “God,” “Right Person, Wrong Time," and "Racecar," and today she's back with "Hey Mama."

"My mom and I have been through thick and thicker together," the North Carolina-born, LA-raised singer-songwriter and producer explains. "In my darkest moment, the thought of her reminds me that grace dreams, in its purest form, are worth desiring and already exist in my own life. My grandma Hazel gave my mom, and then my mom gave me the single most important thing: love."

Listen below.

The Hermit is out 09/19.