Foo Fighters Introduce New Drummer With Jokey AI Video

Foo Fighters just played their first shows with their new drummer Ilan Rubin, who recently replaced Josh Freese. Now, they're introducing Rubin to their fans in a jokey AI-generated video.

"Hey everyone. It's been a while but I'm happy to announce that Foo Fighters are coming back to bring you that 100% real, raw, human element of rock and roll," a very clearly AI-generated Dave Grohl tells the camera before holding up a written setlist whose song titles look like hieroglyphics.

The AI-generated members all tease that surprises are coming while using words like "genuine," "true," and "human." "And wait till you meet our new drummer," Grohl adds, before the video cuts to a ten-armed Rubin. It is amusing, unlike eTickets unironically filling their site with AI slop.

Rubin also made his first comments about being the band yesterday, writing on Instagram, "Last night with @foofighters could not have been a better time. After keeping my head down for a couple wild months and throwing myself into the material, that first show was such an incredible release of energy. I’ve been taken aback by all the positivity and support, and I just wanted to say thanks! Excited for all the volume and sweat that lies ahead."

Watch Foo Fighters' video below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=EfxUI_p6I6Y

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOmpelaDzUI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading