Mariah Carey Partners With Amazon Rainforest, Amazon.com

11:20 AM EDT on September 17, 2025

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

|Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV

Mariah Carey contains multitudes. Not only has she partnered with Amazon, the rainforest, but she's also partnered with Amazon, the Big Tech company.

Firstly, this week Carey unveiled a new collection of Amazon Music-exclusive merch through her newly launched Amazon storefront. (Drake, Charli XCX, Beyoncé, and more have previously unveiled similar Amazon storefronts.) One shirt in the collection reads "I think I've done enough," a reference to a recent BBC interview she did where she was asked if she'd go to space if given the opportunity like Katy Perry. Carey somehow hadn't heard about Perry's orbital expedition at the time of that interview, so optimistically speaking, I suppose there's a sliver of a chance that Carey is oblivious to Amazon's evils.

The Amazon collab is both coincidental and somewhat contradictory, because tonight Carey is performing at a Rock In Rio Amazon Rainforest benefit show in ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference there this fall. Evidently, she'll be performing on a floating stage that looks like a giant lotus flower. See that below.

Here For It AllNew Merch#TheEraOfMi @amazonmusic https://t.co/Z3ocg0PYIY pic.twitter.com/qvhBRAwMCb

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 16, 2025

@bbcradio2

Can’t get over her just finding out ? Mariah Carey on Breakfast, listen on BBC Sounds ✨ @scottmills @Mariah Carey @Katy Perry #scottmillsbreakfastshow #mariahcarey #katyperry #space

♬ original sound - BBC Radio 2

