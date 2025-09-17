Stereogum Presents bloodsports’ Album Release Show In Brooklyn Next Month

A couple of weeks ago, us here at Stereogum announced that we'd be presenting a record release show for Grumpy's upcoming EP Piebald in November. Now, it's my unique pleasure to announce we're doing another record release show this fall, this time for the New York indie rockers bloodsports. Their debut album Anything Can Be A Hammer arrives next month, and we're teaming up with their label home Good English to put on a show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on Oct. 18. Venus Twins and Vangas will open, while ICKY! -- aka Shower Curtain's Victoria Winter -- will be spinning a DJ set.

bloodsports have been teasing Anything Can Be A Hammer with singles like "Rosary" and "Calvin," and we liked both of those so much we named them each one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Along with today's news about the record release show, bloodsports have shared another single called "Rot," which also rocks. The band's Sam Murphy says:

"Rot" is about someone who has ended a relationship, and trying to justify their behavior that led to the split, blaming the other for mistakes they’ve made. Eventually it deteriorates into a self-obsessed, egotistical delusion resulting in the screamed line of “how can you smile, when god is my audience”. This song has existed in various forms for years, and is definitely the oldest song on the album but it’s still one of my favorites and one of the most cathartic to play live.

Check out "Rot" below.

Anything Can Be A Hammer is out 10/17 via Good English. The record release show is going down 10/18 at Union Pool, and tickets are now on sale here.