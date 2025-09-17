Skip to Content
Helado Negro Announces New EP The Last Sound On Earth: Hear “More”

10:54 AM EDT on September 17, 2025

The prolific Roberto Carlos Lange is adding another Helado Negro record to his catalog. This time it's coming out on the storied British experimental hip-hop and electronic label Big Dada: a new EP called The Last Sound On Earth, inspired by the question, "What will the last sound I hear before I die will be?" The Big Dada association makes sense when you hear opening track "More," a collection of flickering synths, burbling beats, and falsetto vocals that reminds me of solo Thom Yorke.

A word from Lange:

When I wake up in the morning, I can listen to my ears tuning-in to the world around me. It feels like a blanket being pulled off my eardrums. I was watching Michael Snow’s Wavelength (in increments 😅) while working on these songs and the room for interpretation of what I saw and heard felt large. Every time I watched it carved a new emotion out of me. Despair, hope and inspiration. I wanted to ask more of listeners, to want to take time — not just pause, but ask yourself can you untangle all of the mess and try again.

Watch the "More" video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "More"
02 "Protector"
03 "Sender Receiver"
04 "Zenith"
05 "Don’t Give It Up Now"

The Last Sound On Earth is out 11/7 via Big Dada. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

Spencer Kelly

