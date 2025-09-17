Lamp Of Murmuur Announces New Album The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy: Hear “Forest Of Hallucinations”

In 2019, an anonymous Los Angeles musician known only as M. started an intense, emotional one-man black metal project called Lamp Of Murmuur. By the time that M. started playing Lamp Of Murmuur shows in 2021, the project was a sensation in the underground metal world. In 2023, Lamp Of Murmuur released the album Saturnian Bloodstorm and became a Stereogum Band To Watch. Since then, M. has made music under different names, like Silent Thunder and Magus Lord. Now, there's a new Lamp Of Murmuur album on the way.

Lamp Of Murmuur's upcoming LP is called The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy, and I think that's a very cool title. On Instagram, M. describes the LP in appropriately highfalutin terms:

Two years of penitence have finally come to an end, the angelic vortex is finally open. And in its dancing light I saw the path towards a new dimension, impure and absolute. The next step in the metamorphosis of the Saturnian Prince is announced today, “The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy”. November 14thshall be the date in which this album shall be unleashed via Wolves of Hades.

That's just a cool way to talk about the music that you make. Opening track "Forest Of Hallucinations" is in nine-minute wallow in bad feelings. Below, check out that song and the album's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Fires Of Seduction"

02 "Forest Of Hallucinations"

03 "Hategate (The Dream-Master’s Realm)"

04 "Reincarnation Of A Witch"

05 "Angelic Vortex"

06 "The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy Part I - Moondance"

07 "The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy Part II - Twilight Orgasm"

08 "The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part III - The Fall"

09 "A Brute Angel’s Sorrow"

The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy shall be unleashed 11/14 on Wolves Of Hades.