Agriculture – “Dan’s Love Song”

11:38 AM EDT on September 17, 2025

Milan Aguire

Ecstatic black metal powerhouse Agriculture are preparing to release The Spiritual Sound, one of the year's best albums. Last month, upon the release of "The Weight," we spoke to the band about the myriad influences for the new LP. Today they're back with another preview of the record.

In March, Agriculture guitarist Dan Meyer released a new solo album called Kneeling. If you haven't heard it, you absolutely need to throw that thing on. And if you have heard it, you may be especially interested in today's Agriculture single. With its wall of gorgeous static and its solemn vocals, "Dan's Love Song" could almost be a Kneeling outtake, or a remix with the distortion turned way up. It's well worth checking out, so do that below.

The Spiritual Sound is out 10/3 via the Flenser.

