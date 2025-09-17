Jawnino – “LivFlare (broadway market)”

Jawnino is a rising London rapper signed to True Panther. I was introduced to his music when the New York label held an event at the Bushwick roller rink Xanadu. He was performing next to the bathroom stalls; it was so random, intimate, and oddly unexpected in a good way. Today, he’s shared a new single "LivFlare (broadway market),” which was produced by Tony Seltzer (another incredible underground artist who’s worked with MIKE, Eartheater, and most recently, Anysia Kym.)

At the opening of “LivFlare (broadway market),” Jawnino’s vocals are chipmunk-pitched over a wall-buzzing bass. He raps about a night in the city with a halo of romantic longing. Check out the video by Frost County below.