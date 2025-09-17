Skip to Content
Miley Cyrus Announces New Songs With Lindsey Buckingham, David Byrne

2:56 PM EDT on September 17, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: Miley Cyrus visits the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles on July 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

|Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

When Miley Cyrus released Something Beautiful, her vaguely conceptual LP crawling with indie-rock collaborators, we called it the best album of her career. This Friday, she's adding two more songs to the tracklist, both of them collaborations with Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers.

In a trailer posted online today, Cyrus announced a deluxe edition of Something Beautiful. The trailer reveals that the new additions to the album are "Secrets," which features Fleetwood Mac alumni Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, and "Lockdown," which reunites her with her Miley’s New Year's Eve Party homebody David Byrne. (What, you thought Olivia Rodrigo was the first young pop-rocker to join forces with David Byrne?)

Audio from "Secrets" is previewed in the trailer, which you can watch below.

Something Beautiful Deluxe is out 9/19 via Columbia.

