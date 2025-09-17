Aerosmith Team With Yungblud For First New Music In 12 Years

Even when they don't love him back, Yungblud loves his hard-rock elders. At the VMAs a few weeks ago, the 28-year-old pop-rocker did his best Ozzy Osbourne impression during a medley tribute for his late friend and idol. Singing alongside Yungblud during that performance was Steven Tyler, who last year sustained a vocal injury that led Aerosmith to cancel their long-delayed farewell tour. Yungblud doesn't seem to mind the multiple sexual assault lawsuits that hit Tyler in 2023, though, because he's teaming up with Aerosmith for One More Time, a collaborative five-track EP set to drop in November. Its lead single "My Only Angel" comes out this Friday, marking Aerosmith's first new music in 12 years.

"Long live rock n roll music," reads the caption of a joint Instagram post Yungblud and Aerosmith shared today. That's the artwork above, which was designed by the folks over at luxury fashion label Chrome Hearts. Certainly this EP will be a net positive for rock music at large!

Looks like the EP will be four original tracks, one of which is called "Wild Woman," which I'm sure won't make me uncomfortable at all. There'll also be a re-make of Aerosmith's 1976 song "Back In The Saddle." See the tracklist below, along with a teaser clip of "My Only Angel."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOtcoHJDByA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOoV54tjGjs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

TRACKLIST:

01 "My Only Angel"

02 "Problems"

03 "Wild Woman"

04 "A Thousand Days"

05 "Back In The Saddle" (2025 Mix)

One More Time is out 11/21.