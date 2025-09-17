Committee Votes Down Jay-Z’s Times Square Casino

Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation hoped to open a casino in Times Square. It's not going to happen. The project, a partnership with SL Green and Caesars, was voted down by the Community Advisory Committee today, Deadline reports.

Roc Nation and its partners, SL Green and Caesars, needed approval from the committee to move forward with their development, which would have been built at 1515 Broadway, sharing the space with the Minskoff Theatre (home of the Broadway production of The Lion King) and Viacom. But their permit was denied by a 4-2 vote. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, state Sen. Liz Krueger, Assemblyman Tony Simone, and Councilman Erik Bottcher all voted "nay," while the governor and mayor’s representatives at the meeting voted "yay."

There was strong opposition to the casino within the live theater industry on Broadway. The Broadway League, the trade association for theater owners and producers, the Shubert Organization, the stage workers' union IATSE, and others argued that the casino would have a harmful impact on the Broadway theater industry and the neighborhood in general. Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League and member of the No Times Square Casino Coalition, offered this statement to Deadline:

This was a vote to protect the magic of Broadway for the one hundred thousand New Yorkers who depend on it for their livelihoods, and for the tens of millions who come from around the world to experience it. A casino can go anywhere, but Broadway only lives here. We are so filled with gratitude for the committee members and the local elected officials—State Senator Liz Krueger, Assembly Member Tony Simone, Borough President Mark Levine and Council Member Erik Bottcher—who looked at the facts, listened to the residents, and stood up for this neighborhood and the theater community.

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday called the nay vote a "despicable display of cowardice, lack of leadership, lack of consideration for all the people who would benefit from this proposal." According to Vibe, following the vote, Holliday told the committee, "Go run and hide. You have to live with that history forever." Caesars Entertainment was more diplomatic in their statement:

We are disappointed by today’s decision and process. Caesars Palace Times Square was a visionary proposal that aimed to address long standing challenges through meaningful private investment. The project would have enhanced public safety, reduced congestion, and supported the economic vitality of hundreds of local businesses—from hotels and restaurants to theaters and retail establishments. It also included commitments to community health, emergency services, arts access for underserved groups, and inclusive decision-making for local residents. Most importantly, it would have created thousands of stable, union jobs and brought diversity and inclusivity to both gaming ownership and Broadway. We are proud of the work we’ve done over the past five years and grateful to the hundreds of organizations, businesses, Broadway artists, labor unions, and residents who supported this effort. Their courage and commitment to a better future for Times Square have been inspiring. While we disagree with the outcome of this process, we remain committed to advocating for positive change in the city we love. We’ve built strong relationships with a community that is eager for progress, and we hope that those who opposed this project—both in the public and private sectors—will now bring the same energy and resources to solving the very real challenges facing Times Square.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have yet to comment on the decision, but ahead of the vote, Jay-Z told City & State NY he believed the casino would be a boon to the theater industry and the community: "For me, it’s an extension of culture, an extension of the energy and action that makes New York the city it is."