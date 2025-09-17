Skip to Content
Rocket – "Another Second Chance"

September 17, 2025

Tanner Deutsch

Rocket have been streaking across my computer screen (and the touring circuit) for a few years now, but somehow we're just now getting R Is For Rocket, the LA rock band's full-length debut. They've shared a good chunk of the album already — "One Million," "Crossing Fingers," "Wide Awake," "Act Like Your Title" — and today, with about two weeks left until the release, we're getting one more preview.

Singer-bassist Alithea Tuttle says "Another Second Chance" is "an ode to never feeling good enough." It's a soaring sample of Rocket's knack for the poppy side of '90s alt-rock, with an ending that segues into softly rendered "Champagne Supernova" territory; Tuttle calls it "one of my favorite moments in writing this record." For director Steph Rinzler's music video, the members of Rocket dress up as Devo, Kiss, the Beatles, and Blue Man Group. Watch below.

R Is For Rocket is out 10/3 on Canvasback/Transgressive.

