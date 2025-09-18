Hundreds Of Artists Back “No Music For Genocide” Campaign To Geo-Block Israel

Over 400 artists and labels are coming together for No Music For Genocide, a new cultural boycott initiative asking artists and rights-holders to pull their music from streaming platforms in Israel in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Some acts involved include Massive Attack, Rina Sawayama, Fontaines D.C., MIKE, Primal Scream, Faye Webster, and Japanese Breakfast.

Other participants are Arca, Maryam Saleh, Kelela, Oklou, Yaeji, Ana Tijoux, King Krule, Annahstasia, Amyl And The Sniffers, MJ Lenderman, Nadah El Shazly, Kneecap, Eartheater, Erika de Casier, Bayonet Records, Fat Tony, Mannequin Pussy, Liv.e, Mechatok, Redveil, HorsegiirL, Chanel Beads, Wednesday, PAN, Nick León, Escho, Saul Williams, Yeule, and more. To do this, the artists all edited their own release territories or sent geo-block requests to their distributor or label.

Led by independent artists and labels, the group also includes major label artists Massive Attack, Primal Scream, and MØ. The coalition is urging major groups Sony, UMG, and Warner to follow suit, especially since they blocked their entire catalogs from and closed operations in Russia a month into their invasion of Ukraine.

Here's a statement from the coalition:

Culture can't stop bombs on its own, but it can help reject political repression, shift public opinion toward justice, and refuse the art-washing and normalization of any company or nation that commits crimes against humanity. This initiative is one part of a worldwide movement to erode the support Israel needs to continue its genocide. We're inspired by the escalating efforts in pursuit of that goal, from the recent Film Workers For Palestine pledge to Spain's ban of Israel-bound ships and planes to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard to dockworkers in Morocco who've refused to load weapons onto vessels ordered by Tel Aviv. Many of our peers have felt, like ourselves, unsure how to use music in this moment. Our first goal with No Music For Genocide is to inspire others to reclaim their agency and direct their influence toward a tangible act. We are so grateful for all of the artists, managers and labels who have already committed to this first step, and we're excited to expand this together. The more of us there are, the stronger we will be. This is just the beginning.

Meanwhile, many Hollywood stars and filmmakers recently pledged not to work with Israeli film institutions in an open letter from a group called Film Workers For Palestine.