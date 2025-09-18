Skip to Content
Samia – “Cinder Block”

9:43 AM EDT on September 18, 2025

Erika Lyijynen

In April, Samia released Bloodless and it received our Album Of The Week honor. Now the NYC singer-songwriter is unveiling a new Leonard Cohen-indebted track titled "Cinder Block."

"This one’s sort of an extension of Bloodless — took most of it from poems and wanted it to feel like treading water," Samia explains. "Was listening to a lot of Leonard Cohen and the Theory of Forms reference in 'Suzanne' felt pertinent — then it just became a recurring bit in the song to quote him. Jack Sparrow’s compass only points to what the person holding it wants the most.”

Along with "Suzanne," she borrows words from "Hallelujah." She recorded "Cinder Block" with Caleb Wright a few months after the Bloodless sessions. Listen below.

