Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Seth Rogen’s The Muppet Show Special

Sabrina Carpenter just released her new album Man’s Best Friend and was revealed as a headliner for next year's Coachella. She's been dominating pop music for the past couple years, but now she's getting ready to return to acting for a revival of The Muppet Show.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the classic variety show, which ran from 1976 to 1981. To celebrate, Seth Rogen is bringing it back with a special on Disney+ that may serve as a pilot for a new season (per The Hollywood Reporter). Carpenter will not just star in the project but also executive produce alongside Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee, who are exec-producing for Point Grey Pictures, and David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach, exec-producing for the Muppets Studio. The event will film in Los Angeles.

On social media, Disney+ shared:

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star @SabrinaCarpenter! This brand-new installment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos.