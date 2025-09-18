Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Seth Rogen’s The Muppet Show Special

9:24 PM EDT on September 17, 2025

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07:Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

|Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter just released her new album Man’s Best Friend and was revealed as a headliner for next year's Coachella. She's been dominating pop music for the past couple years, but now she's getting ready to return to acting for a revival of The Muppet Show.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the classic variety show, which ran from 1976 to 1981. To celebrate, Seth Rogen is bringing it back with a special on Disney+ that may serve as a pilot for a new season (per The Hollywood Reporter). Carpenter will not just star in the project but also executive produce alongside Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee, who are exec-producing for Point Grey Pictures, and David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach, exec-producing for the Muppets Studio. The event will film in Los Angeles.

On social media, Disney+ shared:

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star @SabrinaCarpenter!

This brand-new installment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos.

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, it's time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star Sabrina Carpenter!

This brand-new installment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures… pic.twitter.com/nhKxGjNRLb

— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 17, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Denies Steven Drozd Was Fired: “What He Told Everyone Was A Lie”

December 23, 2025
News

Drake Rocks Out To Mk.gee’s “ROCKMAN,” Is Still Working On Iceman

December 23, 2025
News

“Georgia On My Mind,” “I Got Rhythm,” & “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” Among Standards Entering Public Domain In 2026

December 23, 2025
News

Asake Issues Statement On Crowd Crush Death At His Nairobi Stadium Show

December 22, 2025
News

Legendary Unreleased D’Angelo Song “Bitch” Unearthed

December 22, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Explains Willie Nelson

December 22, 2025