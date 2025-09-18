Reunited Portishead Share “Roads” Performance From Together For Palestine

Last night, Brian Eno staged his all-star Together For Palestine benefit concert at London's OVO Arena, and it streamed live around the world. The members of Portishead were unable to be there in person, but they wanted to be part of it, so they got back together in the weeks before the show and recorded a live, pre-taped version of "Roads," a song from their classic 1994 debut album Dummy. This was the first Portishead performance of any kind since their five-song set at a 2022 War Child benefit for Ukraine. Today, Portishead have shared the live video that played in the arena. They're backed up by a keyboardist and a string section, and they sound incredible. The video is cool, too. Watch it below.

Annie Lennox also recorded a pre-taped performance for the Together For Palestine show. She gave a powerful solo-piano rendition of her 1992 hit "Why?" Much like Portishead, she's shared the video of that performance. Lennox also plans to release the performance as a benefit single, raising money for the Choose Love Together For Palestine fund. Here's that one:

Damon Albarn's Gorillaz performed in person at Together For Palestine, and they had assistance from Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def). They all performed "Damascus," from the upcoming Gorillaz album The Mountain. Here's that performance:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=HnSgaYhPN1M

One of the bigger artists on the bill was PinkPantheress, who didn't perform but who did make a short speech, saying, "We have a responsibility to use our platforms. Neutrality or silence shouldn't be an option."

@t4plive PINKPANTHERESS - TOGETHER FOR PALESTINE STREAMING LIVE NOW - LINK IN BIO @t4plive ♬ original sound - Together For Palestine

Donate to the Together For Palestine fund here.