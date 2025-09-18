Anna von Hausswolff – “Facing Atlas”

On Halloween, the dark and mesmerizing Swedish singer and organist Anna von Hausswolff, will release Iconoclasts, a new album that features collaborators like Ethel Cain and Iggy Pop. When she announced the LP, von Hausswolf dropped two singles, "Stardust" and the Iggy Pop duet "The Whole Woman." Today, she follows those songs with a really fucking cool one called "Facing Atlas."

On "Facing Atlas," Anna von Hausswolff wails commandingly over a slow-building crescendo of swelling organs, twinkling keyboards, and booming drums. By the end of the song, she gets into that Kate Bush zone of instinctive feeling, and it's a beautiful thing to witness. In a press release, von Hausswolff says that the song is "about the risks of commitment -- to be bound to something until you no longer feel control over yourself and your direction in life." Check it out below.

Iconoclasts is out 10/31 on YEAR0001.