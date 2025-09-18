Skip to Content
Prince Estate Says It Never Threatened Apollonia Over Name Trademark, Therefore Lawsuit Must Be Dropped

1:40 PM EDT on September 18, 2025

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Last month, Patty A. Kotero -- the performer known as Apollonia for more than four decades -- filed a lawsuit against the Prince estate, believing they were trying to take her trademark name. A day later, the estate responded that her suit was unwarranted. Now, the Prince estate is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed because of the "improperly filed" suit over "hypothetical threats."

In a new filing, according to Billboard, the estate initially wanted to find a peaceful resolution with the entertainer, but turned to "USPTO because her existing trademark registration on 'Apollonia' was blocking the estate’s own efforts to secure a trademark for 'Apollonia 6,' the name of the Prince-found girl group that Kotero led."

The estate denies any threats disrupting her livelihood or identity, which they say means Kotero has insufficient evidence to sue. "Defendant has not demanded that Kotero give up her name, nor has defendant accused plaintiff of infringement," the estate's filing read. "Plaintiff’s case should therefore be dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction."

