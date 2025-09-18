SNL Announces Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Role Model, & Sabrina Carpenter For First Episodes Of 51st Season

There are a plenty of grim things happening with late night American television right now. Not everyone is canceled, yet -- only two of late night's biggest comedians. Today, Saturday Night Live announced its first crop of musical guests for the upcoming season.

On Oct. 4, the week following the release of her new album Vie, Doja Cat will perform and longtime SNL pal Bad Bunny — who is not touring in the US right now due to fear of his fans being targeted in ICE raids — will host. Role Model will perform on Oct. 11 with host Amy Poehler, and, on Oct. 18, Sabrina Carpenter, who is quickly becoming an SNL fixture, will do double duty as both musical guest and host.

This news follows after a big shakeup with the sketch show's cast. Veterans Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner are departing the show. Other performers leaving the cast include Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, along with writer Celeste Yim. SNL is adding Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska as featured players this season.