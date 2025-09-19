Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Blurry Moon”

Charlotte Gainsbourg last released solo music in 2018 with the Take 2 EP. The legendary French singer and actress is back today with an enrapturing song called "Blurry Moon" with a music video inspired by David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti.

"Blurry Moon" was produced and arranged by SebastiAn. The video — directed by Saint Laurent’s head designer and longtime Gainsbourg collaborator Anthony Vaccarello — captures Gainsbourg cruising down Mulholland Drive, magnifying the tune's beauty and wistfulness. Watch below.