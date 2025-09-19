Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Nia Archives & Clipz – “Maia Maia”

9:05 AM EDT on September 19, 2025

London producer Nia Archives has built a name for herself by reviving jungle, the frantically jittery sound that thrives on the UK underground before she was born. Last year, she released her dizzily inventive full-length debut Silence Is Loud, and I love that record. She manages to bring back a style that I'll always associate with the '90s, but without making it sound like a throwback exercise. Instead, she charges that sound with energy and hooks, and she makes it pop all over again. That's what happens on "Maia Maia," her new single with the Bristol DJ and producer Clipz.

Clipz about 20 years older than Nia Archives, so he remembers when jungle music was new; his track "Lost In Your Love," released under the name Redlight, was a top-10 UK chart hit in 2012. Three years ago, Nia Archives and Clipz teamed up for "No Time," a single with features from Beenie Man, Cristale, and ShaSimone. "Maia Maia" combines explosive breakbeats and a slow, heavy bassline with sampled samba chants, and it sounds cool as hell. Here's what Nia Arhives says about it:

Clipz and I wanted to capture some Brazilian junglist energy with "Maia Maia," drawing inspiration from legends like DJ Patife and DJ Marky. When we hit the studio, our vision was to create a track that could feel like the soundtrack to the 2026 World Cup. I’d come across this incredible samba group sample, paired it with an old Juno-106 I’d just picked up, and from there, "Maia Maia" was born.

Here's the Lauzza-directed "Maia Maia" video, which looks like it takes place inside a beach-themed Super Nintendo game.

The "Maia Maia" single is out now on Up Ya Archives.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025