Amber Mark – “Too Much”

11:19 AM EDT on September 19, 2025

Next month, the very underrated singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark is releasing her sophomore album Pretty Idea. If you're still unconvinced of Mark's bright aura, even after an impressive series of singles, then her latest track "Too Much" is bound to win you over.

On "Too Much," Marks interpolates the 2004 classic "My Boo" by USHER and Alicia Keys. Interpolating beloved songs is a tricky tactic that feels overindulgent most of the time. But "Too Much" keeps the integrity of the original intact while also allowing Mark's own radiant spin on the song. The sticky production by KingJet, Chase.wav, and Julian Bunetta is an effervescent concoction of warped backing vocals, neon melodic chirps, and a suave beat. On top of that, Mark's vocals are pristine, capturing sweet desire: "Is it too much if I'm thinking about you daily?/ It isn't too much, late night calling me up all wavy/ Stop playing, you know I'm your favorite/ Let's not complicate it/ Boy, you gotta say it isn't too much."

Listen to "Too Much" below.

Pretty Idea is out 10/10 via PMR/Interscope. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

