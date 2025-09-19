d4vd Tour & Deluxe Album Canceled As Police Search His Home Investigating Celeste Rivas’ Death

On September 8, police in Los Angeles found the dismembered, decomposing body of 15-year-old girl Celeste Rivas in an abandoned Telsa registered to alt-pop singer d4vd. More nightmarish details of that case are coming out every day, including what appear to be social media posts that show d4vd and Rivas together, as well as Discord screenshots that allegedly show the two of them interacting when Rivas was as young as 11. d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has the same finger tattoo as the victim, and there's an unconfirmed leak of d4vd's demo for a song that seems to be called "Celeste." (We already knew he had a song called "Romantic Homicide.") d4vd was away on tour when the body was discovered, but the last shows of his tour have been canceled as police search his house.

When details of Celeste Rivas' murder first started to emerge, d4vd kept playing shows like nothing was happening, throwing Labubus out into the crowd. In the past few days, though, some of his shows have been canceled, and some of his collaborators have distanced themselves from him, with Kali Uchis moving to have their duet taken off of streaming services. d4vd had two shows left on his tour, tonight in San Francisco and tomorrow in Los Angeles, as well as a performance at the Grammy Museum next Wednesday. None of those events are happening. d4vd's deluxe album Withered: Marcescence was set to come out today, and d4vd was still promoting it on Instagram as recently as a week ago. As TMZ reports, Interscope has suspended that release, as well as all promotional efforts around the singer.

Meanwhile, ABC 7 reports that police searched the Hollywood Hills home where d4vd has recently been living. (d4vd doesn't own the home, but he's reportedly been living there recently.) LAPD detectives, executing a search warrant, were seen removing "a computer and several other items." Per ABC 7, law enforcement sources say that they're "following up several leads" but that "the case is not a homicide investigation because authorities do not yet know how she died."

D4vd is also no longer selling this fake bloody shirt on his webstore.

no sane person sells bloody T-shirt’s as merch…. The signs were there d4vd needs to be in jail pic.twitter.com/MwTaAwZR5t — candy★ (@candyeeze) September 18, 2025

UPDATE: d4vd's European and UK tour dates have now been canceled as well.