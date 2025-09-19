Gabriel Jacoby – “the one”

There is a very music-writer-specific serotonin boost that I will never tire of: taking a leap of faith, opening music of an artist I have zero context for, and falling into a prolonged time-loop with their music on repeat. Such is the case of musician Gabriel Jacoby and his new single "the one." Whatever week you might be having, "the one" is an immediate mood booster via its buzzed-out, funkified pop and Jacoby's mesmerizing vocals.

Jacoby is a 26-year old multi-instrumentalist born in Anderson, SC, and raised in Tampa. "the one" is the third single that the self-taught musician has released this year, following "be careful" and "need your love."

"I wanted to write something happy for everyone to feel good about and love," Jacoby shared about the single. "Seems like lately no one feels comfortable to groove, so I created this to give the people what they need, a reason to be themselves, no matter who’s watchin’."

The accompanying music video is equally up-lifting. It's filmed in Gabriel’s hometown at a roller rink called United Skates (I mean, c'mon that's frigging cute). The joyful, carefree environment highlights Jacoby's lovesome anthem.

Watch the video directed by notachance below.