Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Gabriel Jacoby – “the one”

1:28 PM EDT on September 19, 2025

There is a very music-writer-specific serotonin boost that I will never tire of: taking a leap of faith, opening music of an artist I have zero context for, and falling into a prolonged time-loop with their music on repeat. Such is the case of musician Gabriel Jacoby and his new single "the one." Whatever week you might be having, "the one" is an immediate mood booster via its buzzed-out, funkified pop and Jacoby's mesmerizing vocals.

Jacoby is a 26-year old multi-instrumentalist born in Anderson, SC, and raised in Tampa. "the one" is the third single that the self-taught musician has released this year, following "be careful" and "need your love."

"I wanted to write something happy for everyone to feel good about and love," Jacoby shared about the single. "Seems like lately no one feels comfortable to groove, so I created this to give the people what they need, a reason to be themselves, no matter who’s watchin’."

The accompanying music video is equally up-lifting. It's filmed in Gabriel’s hometown at a roller rink called United Skates (I mean, c'mon that's frigging cute). The joyful, carefree environment highlights Jacoby's lovesome anthem.

Watch the video directed by notachance below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025