Yung Lean & Bladee – “Inferno”

Last year, Swedish rap favorites Bladee and Yung Lean teamed up for the alt-rock collaborative album Psykos. The following month, the Drain Gang CEO unleashed Cold Visions; earlier this year, Lean unveiled Jonatan. Now they're back with a new collab called "Inferno."

The explosive anthem was produced by Drain Gang's Whitearmor and comes with a music video directed by Gus Reichwald. Both Bladee and Yung Lean are getting ready to head out on separate tours, but they'll be doing a joint set at Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Meanwhile, Yung Lean performed a cover of the Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog" at Charli XCX and George Daniel's second wedding ceremony in Sicily earlier this week and Matty Healy crowdsurfed to it. Check out "Inferno" below.

Yung Lean singing I Wanna Be Your Dog by The Stooges at Charli XCX's wedding pic.twitter.com/sb4hqXhJ1V — Yung Lean Brasil (@yungleanbrasil) September 18, 2025