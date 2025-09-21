Skip to Content
Fleetwood Mac Rep Says The Band Is Not Reuniting For J.K. Rowling’s Birthday Party

12:43 PM EDT on September 21, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac perform on NBC’s “Today” at the NBC’s TODAY Show on October 9, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

|Noam Galai/Getty Images

The excitement surrounding a possible Fleetwood Mac reunion was slightly dampened over the weekend when Daily Mail reported that the legendary band would be performing at a 60th birthday party for proud transphobe J.K. Rowling. You can relax now, because it turns out that's not true at all.

"This is categorically false," a representative for Fleetwood Mac told Rolling Stone about the news, adding a phrase I'm adding to my personal lexicon: "It’s not in the realm of true." The Daily Mail has since amended their article, but haven't yet fully cleared their social media of the false reports.

Fleetwood Mac fired Lindsey Buckingham in 2018, but that didn't stop them from doing a tour with an altered lineup that same year. What really halted the band, though, was when singer/keyboardist Christine McVie suddenly died in 2022; Stevie Nicks later confirmed that Fleetwood Mac was thus done.

Rumors (rumours) heated up again this summer. In July, in news that shocked the music world, Nicks’ socials shared a graphic with the line "And if you go forward..." and Buckingham followed a half hour later by posting a graphic with "I’ll meet you there." Those are lyrics from Buckingham Nicks, the album the pair released together in 1973 two years before they became Fleetwood Mac bandmates. The posts were to promote a reissue of the album, which finally hit streaming services for the first time on Friday.

Also on Friday, Miley Cyrus released "Secrets," a new song from her Something Beautiful deluxe edition that is dedicated to her father Billy Ray and features Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.

So, in summary: Lindsey Buckingham appears to be on good terms Fleetwood and is at least willing to promote his half-century-old LP with Nicks. Fleetwood Mac are not reuniting at a transphobe's birthday party.

This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same.

Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music.

This song is for my dad. pic.twitter.com/Qz0nxbVcpY

— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 19, 2025

