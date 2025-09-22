Sarah McLachlan & Jewel Cancel Lilith Fair Doc Premiere Concert Over Disney’s Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Last week, the Disney-owned network ABC suddenly suspended its late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! under pressure from Donald Trump's FCC. Kimmel made comments about the reaction to Charlie Kirk's killing from the "MAGA gang," and FCC head Brendan Carr immediately threatened retaliatory action, including pulling broadcast licenses. Disney head Bob Iger and television chief Dana Walden immediately caved, setting off a First Amendment shitstorm. Movie stars and even Disney executives decried the company's actions, and Disney's stock reportedly dropped heavily. The fallout included Sarah McLachlan and Jewel canceling plans to perform at the premiere for ABC News and Hulu's new documentary about the Lilith Fair.

Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery, the Ally Pankiw-directed documentary about Sarah McLachlan's touring '90s music festival, is now streaming on the Disney-owned Hulu service. On Sunday, the Ford in Los Angeles hosted a premiere for the film, and it was scheduled to include performances from Sarah McLachlan and Jewel. Variety reports that ABC News publicists sent an email to press ahead of the event, announcing that its red carpet was cancelled. Matthew Belloni of The Town reported that the evening's planned performers, including Sarah MacLachlan and Jewel, opted not to perform at the premiere. Jewel, it's worth noting, did perform at Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again inaugural ball for Donald Trump earlier this year.