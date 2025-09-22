Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Sarah McLachlan & Jewel Cancel Lilith Fair Doc Premiere Concert Over Disney’s Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

10:16 AM EDT on September 22, 2025

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

|Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last week, the Disney-owned network ABC suddenly suspended its late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! under pressure from Donald Trump's FCC. Kimmel made comments about the reaction to Charlie Kirk's killing from the "MAGA gang," and FCC head Brendan Carr immediately threatened retaliatory action, including pulling broadcast licenses. Disney head Bob Iger and television chief Dana Walden immediately caved, setting off a First Amendment shitstorm. Movie stars and even Disney executives decried the company's actions, and Disney's stock reportedly dropped heavily. The fallout included Sarah McLachlan and Jewel canceling plans to perform at the premiere for ABC News and Hulu's new documentary about the Lilith Fair.

Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery, the Ally Pankiw-directed documentary about Sarah McLachlan's touring '90s music festival, is now streaming on the Disney-owned Hulu service. On Sunday, the Ford in Los Angeles hosted a premiere for the film, and it was scheduled to include performances from Sarah McLachlan and Jewel. Variety reports that ABC News publicists sent an email to press ahead of the event, announcing that its red carpet was cancelled. Matthew Belloni of The Town reported that the evening's planned performers, including Sarah MacLachlan and Jewel, opted not to perform at the premiere. Jewel, it's worth noting, did perform at Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again inaugural ball for Donald Trump earlier this year.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Brigitte Bardot Dead At 91

December 28, 2025
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025
News

Jane’s Addiction & Perry Farrell Reach Settlement, Lawsuits Dismissed

December 27, 2025
News

Could Stranger Things Give Butthole Surfers (Or The Replacements) Their Kate Bush Moment?

December 26, 2025
News

Don Bryant, R&B Great And “I Can’t Stand The Rain” Co-Writer, Dead At 83

December 26, 2025