Dua Lipa Brought Out Lenny Kravitz & Nile Rodgers For Covers In NYC

11:55 AM EDT on September 22, 2025

Madison Phipps

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism World Tour finally hit US soil earlier this month in Chicago, and she continued her tradition of bringing out local legends to cover their songs together by inviting Chi-town's own Chaka Khan for a rendition "Ain't Nobody." Over the weekend Lipa did her run of Madison Square Garden shows, and she welcomed a couple New York City natives onstage: Lenny Kravitz and Nile Rodgers.

Kravitz and Lipa did his 1991 hit "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" on Sunday night, while Rodgers joined Lipa onstage Saturday to sing and play guitar on Chic's 1978 classic "Le Freak." (It's the second time she's covered a Rodgers-penned song on this tour, having done Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" on her own in France back in May.) See some clips from the audience below.

In more Dua Lipa news, she reportedly fired one of her representatives, David Levy, after it was revealed that he was allegedly behind a coalition trying to get Kneecap removed from this year's Glastonbury lineup due to their pro-Palestine activism.

New Yorks own @Lenny Kravitz joins @Dua Lipa a on stage for her final night at MSG ⭐️ #dualipa #lennykravitz #radicaloptimism #nyc #fyp

@Dua Lipa and Lenny Kravitz tonight in New York ! @@Team Dua HQ #dualipa #RadicalOptimismTour #dualipamsg #lennykravitz

@Dua Lipa invited Nile Rodgers tonight in New York City (Madison Square Garden) ! @Team Dua HQ #dualipa #RadicalOptimismTour #dualipamsg #surprisesong

@Dua Lipa performing Le Freak with Nile Rodgers tonight in Nyc at MSG @Team Dua HQ #RadicalOptimismTour #dualipa

happy autumnal equinox

[image or embed]

— Stereogum (@stereogum.bsky.social) September 22, 2025 at 11:25 AM

Sayōnarahttps://t.co/cMghZJpZ4w

— KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) September 21, 2025

