Dua Lipa Brought Out Lenny Kravitz & Nile Rodgers For Covers In NYC

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism World Tour finally hit US soil earlier this month in Chicago, and she continued her tradition of bringing out local legends to cover their songs together by inviting Chi-town's own Chaka Khan for a rendition "Ain't Nobody." Over the weekend Lipa did her run of Madison Square Garden shows, and she welcomed a couple New York City natives onstage: Lenny Kravitz and Nile Rodgers.

Kravitz and Lipa did his 1991 hit "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" on Sunday night, while Rodgers joined Lipa onstage Saturday to sing and play guitar on Chic's 1978 classic "Le Freak." (It's the second time she's covered a Rodgers-penned song on this tour, having done Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" on her own in France back in May.) See some clips from the audience below.

In more Dua Lipa news, she reportedly fired one of her representatives, David Levy, after it was revealed that he was allegedly behind a coalition trying to get Kneecap removed from this year's Glastonbury lineup due to their pro-Palestine activism.