Something In The Way 2026 Has Sunny Day Real Estate, Explosions In The Sky, The Hotelier, & More

10:59 AM EDT on September 22, 2025

Back in February, the esteemed record label Run For Cover and the venerable NYC concert promoter the Bowery Presents revived their long-dormant music festival Something In The Way — which had first taken place in 2016 at New York's Webster Hall — moving it to Boston and situating it at the 3,500-capacity indoor venue Roadrunner. They're running it back at Roadrunner Boston this coming winter, and the lineup is once again stacked.

Emo titans Sunny Day Real Estate and post-rock legends Explosions In The Sky will headline the two-day affair, which is going down Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Also performing: Momma, Citizen, Angel Du$t, the Hotelier, Tigers Jaw, Horse Jumper Of Love, Pool Kids, Febuary, Glixen, Graham Hunt, Sheer Mag, Teen Suicide, Pelican, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, No Warning, How Much Art, First Day Back, Park National, Gollylagging, and Guv.

Registration for the presale is open now at the festival website. Presales begin this Tuesday, Sept. 23, with public onsale beginning this Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

