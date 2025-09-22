Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Harry Styles Ran The Berlin Marathon In Under Three Hours Under A Fake Name

12:26 PM EDT on September 22, 2025

Say what you will about poptimism, but being an actively touring pop star for over a decade really does wonders for your endurance. Take Harry Styles, for example, who's been running around singing in arenas and stadiums since he was a teenager. Yesterday, he ran 26.2 miles straight to the finish line at the 2025 Berlin Marathon, and it turns out he can run really, really fast.

Styles completed the Berlin Marathon in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds, and he ran each mile in under seven minutes. (For comparison, first place winner Sabastian Sawe finished in 2:02:16.) Out of the approximately 80,000 people at the start line, Styles finished in 2,245th place. That's crazy!

Although some eagle-eyed spectators recognized Styles on the course, he actually registered in the race under the pseudonym Sted Sarandos, a nod to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. I guess they just let you do that when you're an A-list celebrity. The Berlin Marathon is also the second World Major Marathon Styles has completed in 2025, having finished Tokyo back in March with a 3:24:07 time.

And for my fellow running gearheads out there: It looks like Styles was wearing Nike Alphafly 3s. Congrats on the personal-best, Mr. Styles. See his finish line photo here, and some spectator clips below.

@pedestriantv

Harry entered the marathon under the false name of Sted Sarandos. Video: HS_News_ on X. #harrystyles #marathon

♬ original sound - PEDESTRIAN.TV

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Brigitte Bardot Dead At 91

December 28, 2025
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025
News

Jane’s Addiction & Perry Farrell Reach Settlement, Lawsuits Dismissed

December 27, 2025
News

Could Stranger Things Give Butthole Surfers (Or The Replacements) Their Kate Bush Moment?

December 26, 2025
News

Don Bryant, R&B Great And “I Can’t Stand The Rain” Co-Writer, Dead At 83

December 26, 2025