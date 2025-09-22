Harry Styles Ran The Berlin Marathon In Under Three Hours Under A Fake Name

Say what you will about poptimism, but being an actively touring pop star for over a decade really does wonders for your endurance. Take Harry Styles, for example, who's been running around singing in arenas and stadiums since he was a teenager. Yesterday, he ran 26.2 miles straight to the finish line at the 2025 Berlin Marathon, and it turns out he can run really, really fast.

Styles completed the Berlin Marathon in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds, and he ran each mile in under seven minutes. (For comparison, first place winner Sabastian Sawe finished in 2:02:16.) Out of the approximately 80,000 people at the start line, Styles finished in 2,245th place. That's crazy!

Although some eagle-eyed spectators recognized Styles on the course, he actually registered in the race under the pseudonym Sted Sarandos, a nod to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. I guess they just let you do that when you're an A-list celebrity. The Berlin Marathon is also the second World Major Marathon Styles has completed in 2025, having finished Tokyo back in March with a 3:24:07 time.

And for my fellow running gearheads out there: It looks like Styles was wearing Nike Alphafly 3s. Congrats on the personal-best, Mr. Styles. See his finish line photo here, and some spectator clips below.