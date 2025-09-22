Bristletongue & Greet Death Members Launch New Band Christian Science Reading Room: Hear “Bloodhound”

The Illinois emo band Bristletongue impressed the hell out of us with their 2018 EP Femme Florale and then never released anything else. Bandleader L Morgan went on to release the solo singles "Blackguard" and "Feign" in 2023. Now, Morgan has teamed up with Greet Death's Harper Boyhtari to form Christian Science Reading Room, a new band that also features Andrew Smith of Bristletonguea and Meth., as well as Seth Beck of Greet Death and the Fever Haze.

Christian Science Reading Room will release their debut EP Under The Bed And In The Eyes Of Another in a few weeks. On the group's first single "Bloodhound," L Morgan and Harper Boyhtari trade off lead vocals over a gorgeous, sweeping indie track that chimes and twinkles. Greet Death just released their excellent album Die In Love a few months ago. "Bloodhound" doesn't really sound like anything on that record, but it's got the same kind of power. Here's what L Morgan says about the project:

I think Christian Science Reading Room is a testament to the idea that you can meet the right people at the wrong time. Harper, Andrew, and I tried this once before half a decade ago in my band Bristletongue, but too many things went wrong, and interpersonal problems took us away from each other for a long time. Looking back at it, I don't think any of us had lived enough life yet to achieve what this project asked of us. These songs are full of second chances -- with collaboration, with friendship, with love -- and everything we do is treated with that respect. There's such a catharsis in finally getting to release something we didn't think was ever going to exist.

Check out "Bloodhound" below.

The Under The Bed And In The Eyes Of Another EP is out 10/6 on Decapitator Records.