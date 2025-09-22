Miki Berenyi Trio – “Doldrum Days”

Last year, former Lush frontwoman Miki Berenyi, one of the great frontwomen to emerge from '90s alt-rock, enlisted her Piroshka bandmates Kevin "Moose" McKillop and Oliver Cherer to start a new band called the Miki Bereyi Trio. Their debut album Tripla came out earlier this year, and now they're getting ready to head out on what appears to be their first and last North American tour. The way Berenyi explains it, it's just not economically viable for an indie band from abroad to mount a regular club tour on our side of the Atlantic. Better see them while you can! Here's what she says about it:

Moose is breaking his no-fly embargo so gig-goers will get to enjoy the full and proper Trio. I’m sad to say that the costs involved in touring stateside have become crippling for smaller bands like us, so this will be our last ever outing in North America. I wish we could have covered more cities, but I’m incredibly grateful to the many fans who have messaged on my socials to say they will make the journey to see us play. We’ll be sure to include a bunch of Lush tracks in the set as a last hurrah and a thank you to long-time fans.

Well, that sucks. It makes sense, though. Ahead of that tour, the Miki Berenyi Trio have shared "Doldrum Days," a lovely, spacey track that lasts for six and a half minutes. Below, check out that song and the dates for that final tour.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 - Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

10/11 - Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/13 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/15 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

10/16 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag

10/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/18 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/20 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/28 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

"Doldrum Days" and >Tripla are both out now on Bella Union. Speaking of Lush, they've just announced plans for a 35th-anniversary edition of Gala, their 1990 collection of their early EPs. It's out 11/14 on 4AD, and it features two bonus tracks, a cover of ABBA's "Hey Hey Helen" and Cocteau Twins member Robin Guthrie's extended mix of "Scarlet."