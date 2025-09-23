Ratboys – “Light Night Mountains All That”

Ratboys captivated the indie world with 2023's The Window, which we named our Album Of The Week. The Chicago band is back today with a predictably great new song called "Light Night Mountains All That," their first song released on their new label home New West Records.

The track features piano and production from Chris Walla. About it, leader Julia Steiner says:

My original idea was to write an ultra-high energy folk song, in the style of the Dodos’ Visiter, with somewhat spooky, mysterious, and pastoral lyrics — like what Chris Otepka of the Heligoats might conjure up on a mushroom trip. This song really took shape during our initial writing session up at the Driftless Cabin in Wisconsin last March; the guys and I nearly went insane fleshing out the arrangement and its odd timings together. I wrote the lyrics during that original demoing trip, centered around the idea of a fantastic, rural vision-quest where the days and nights blend together and nothing is quite as it seems.

It comes with a music video directed by Ratboys drummer Marcus Nuccio. "We used a bunch of DV cameras to convene with some benevolent rock and roll ghosts we met along the way," Steiner adds. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

02/25/26 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/26/26 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace ~

02/27/26 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB ~

02/28/26 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ~

03/03/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ~

03/05/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ~

03/06/26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

03/07/26 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ~

03/08/26 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ~

03/10/26 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ~

03/11/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ~

03/12/26 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ~

03/13/26 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ~

03/14/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

03/24/26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway •

03/25/26 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar •

03/26/26 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge •

03/27/26 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada •

03/28/26 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk •

03/30/26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad •

03/31/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar •

04/01/26 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar •

04/03/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom •

04/04/26 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall •

04/06/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret •

04/07/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos •

04/08/26 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater •

04/10/26 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club •

04/11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge •

04/13/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater •

04/15/26 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room •

04/16/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line •

04/17/26 - Madison, WI @ Atwood Music Hall •

04/18/26 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre +

~ w/ Florry

• w/ villagerrr

+ w/ Free Range